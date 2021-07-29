We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $275.54, moving +1.71% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.67% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 1.19%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.91%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SE as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect SE to post earnings of -$0.36 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.26 billion, up 75.88% from the prior-year quarter.
SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $9.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.64% and +66.48%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.46% lower within the past month. SE is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 243, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.