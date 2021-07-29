We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) closed at $25.52, marking a +0.28% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the cruise operator had lost 11.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from NCLH as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 6, 2021. On that day, NCLH is projected to report earnings of -$2 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 28.06%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.8 million, down 59.83% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$6.51 per share and revenue of $994.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.65% and -22.26%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NCLH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NCLH is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.