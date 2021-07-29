We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PPL (PPL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
PPL (PPL - Free Report) closed at $28.59 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.
Heading into today, shares of the energy and utility holding company had gained 3.49% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 1.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
PPL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PPL to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 58.18%.
PPL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $6.23 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40% and -11.16%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PPL. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.18% lower. PPL is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Investors should also note PPL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 19.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.03, which means PPL is trading at a premium to the group.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, putting it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.