We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
JOYY (YY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JOYY (YY - Free Report) closed at $55.91, marking a +1.47% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the social media company had lost 20.05% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.91% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from YY as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.04, down 94.94% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $2.9 billion, which would represent changes of +108.26% and -13.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for YY should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. YY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In terms of valuation, YY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 314.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 29.37, which means YY is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.