NuVasive (NUVA) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Gross Margin Up

NuVasive, Inc. ( NUVA Quick Quote NUVA - Free Report) delivered second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents, a significant improvement from the year-ago adjusted loss per share of 40 cents. The figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.5%.
The one-time adjustments include expenses associated with certain business transition costs and amortization expenses, among others.
GAAP EPS of 3 cents too was a huge improvement from the year-ago loss per share of 98 cents.
Total Revenues
Revenues in the second quarter totaled $294.8 million, up 44.8% year over year on a reported basis (up 43.3% at constant exchange rate or CER). The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3%.
The increase in revenues can be attributed to recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic across all procedural segments and continued strong international growth.
Geographical & Segmental Details
In the reported quarter, U.S. Spinal Hardware business revenues rose 40.7% year over year to $160.1 million. The business was primarily boosted by continued demand for products within NuVasive’s Advanced Materials Science portfolio.
Revenues from the U.S. Surgical Support business were $67.6 million in the second quarter, up 43.2% increase year over year. This sales growth was primarily attributed to increased surgical volumes in NuVasive’s hardware procedures.
In the quarter, the company registered international revenues of $67.2 million, reflecting a 57.5% year-over-year rise on a reported basis and 50.3% increase at CER. This strong growth was led by the company’s Europe, Japan and Asia-Pacific region and continued growth in NuVasive’s core Spine business despite pockets of COVID-19 impact.
Margin Details
In the reported quarter, gross profit improved 75.9% year over year to $216.6 million. Gross margin expanded 1299 basis points (bps) to 73.5%.
Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 24.5% year over year to $157.4 million, whereas research and development (R&D) expenses climbed 12.2% year over year to $21.8 million.
Overall adjusted operating profit was $37.4 million, up from the year-ago adjusted operating loss of $22.7 million.
Financial Details
The company exited second-quarter 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $204.1 million compared with $233.9 million at the end of first-quarter 2021.
Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of second-quarter 2021 was $79.4 million compared with the prior-year period’s $33.1 million.
2021 Guidance
NuVasive has provided its financial outlook for full-year 2021.
The company currently expects to report revenues in the range of $1.19-$1.21 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $1.2 billion.
Adjusted earnings per share are projected in the range of $2.25-$2.35, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at $2.16. Adjusted operating margin is estimated in the range of 14.4% to 14.9%.
Our Take
NuVasive exited the second quarter of 2021 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The year-over-year growth in earnings and revenues looks impressive as well. The results were primarily driven by strong international growth, particularly in Europe, Japan and Asia-Pacific region. The Surgical Support and Spinal Hardware segments in the United States too contributed to the top-line growth. Expansion of gross margin is another upside. NuVasive’s increasing investment in R&D to strengthen foothold in less-invasive surgeries looks impressive.
However, rising operating costs do not bode well.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
NuVasive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks which are slated to report earnings soon are
AMN Healthcare Services Inc ( AMN Quick Quote AMN - Free Report) , ResMed Inc. ( RMD Quick Quote RMD - Free Report) and Globus Medical, Inc. ( GMED Quick Quote GMED - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMN Healthcare’s second-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at $1.47. The consensus estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $829.4 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Resmed’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at $1.24. The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $778.1 million.
For Globus Medical, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its second-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS is currently pegged at 45 cents. The consensus estimate for its revenues stands at $226.96 million.
