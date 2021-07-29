Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Microsoft is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 630 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MSFT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MSFT's full-year earnings has moved 2.07% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MSFT has returned 28.68% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 22.47%. This means that Microsoft is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, MSFT is a member of the Computer - Software industry, which includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 25.14% so far this year, so MSFT is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on MSFT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors