CMS Energy (CMS) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
CMS Energy Corporation (CMS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings per share (EPS) of 55 cents from continuing operations, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents by 19.6%. The reported figure also improved 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.
The year-over-year uptick in the bottom line can be attributed to higher revenues as well as operating income generated in the second quarter of 2021.
Operational Performance
For the quarter under review, CMS Energy’s operating revenues were $1,558 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,510 million by 3.2%. The top line also improved 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.
The company’s operating expenses were up 15.2% year over year to $1,306 million for the quarter under review.
Operating income for the second quarter was $252 million, up 1.6% from the year-ago figure.
CMS Energy’s interest charges were $125 million, down 1.6% from the year-ago period.
Financial Condition
CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $153 million as of Jun 30, 2021, up from $32 million at the end of 2020.
As of Jun 30, 2021, total debt, capital leases and financing obligations (excluding securitization debt) were $12,156 million, down from $12,166 million at the end of 2020.
During the first half of 2021, the company generated cash from operating activities worth $1,367 million compared with $796 million during first-half 2020.
2021 Guidance
CMS Energy reaffirmed its 2021 adjusted earnings per share guidance in the band of $2.61-$2.65. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings is currently pegged at $2.82, higher than the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
CMS Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
