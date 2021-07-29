3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Cadence (CDNS)

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock.
By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story is over or nearing its end, betting on it could lead to significant loss.
However, it's pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score
which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.
Cadence Design Systems
is on the list of such stocks currently recommended by our proprietary system. In addition to a favorable Growth Score, it carries a top Zacks Rank.
Research shows that stocks carrying the best growth features consistently beat the market. And returns are even better for stocks that possess the combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy).
While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:
Earnings Growth
Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. And for growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is definitely preferable, and often an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.
While the historical EPS growth rate for Cadence is 39.9%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 13.2% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 8.4%.
Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio
Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric shows how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.
Right now, Cadence has an S/TA ratio of 0.71, which means that the company gets $0.71 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 0.54, it can be said that the company is more efficient.
In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Cadence is well positioned from a sales growth perspective too. The company's sales are expected to grow 9.5% this year versus the industry average of 7.6%.
Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions
Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
The current-year earnings estimates for Cadence have been revising upward. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 5.2% over the past month.
Bottom Line
While the overall earnings estimate revisions have made Cadence a Zacks Rank #2 stock, it has earned itself a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above.
You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This combination positions Cadence well for outperformance, so growth investors may want to bet on it.
