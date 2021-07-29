Ingevity Corporation ( NGVT Quick Quote NGVT - Free Report) logged profits of $44.3 million or $1.10 per share in second-quarter 2021, up around 119.3% from $20.2 million or 49 cents a year ago. Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.55 per share, increasing from 63 cents a year ago and also beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21. The company’s top line rose 32.4% year over year to $358.4 million in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $331.6 million. In the second quarter, Ingevity benefited from higher volumes and price increases across its business segments. It saw a strong rise in automotive-based activated carbon sales and significant growth in engineered polymers across several applications. Adjusted EBITDA went up 75.1% year over year to $117.7 million in the quarter. Segment Review
Ingevity's (NGVT) Earnings and Sales Top Estimates in Q2
Ingevity Corporation (NGVT - Free Report) logged profits of $44.3 million or $1.10 per share in second-quarter 2021, up around 119.3% from $20.2 million or 49 cents a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.55 per share, increasing from 63 cents a year ago and also beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.21.
The company’s top line rose 32.4% year over year to $358.4 million in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $331.6 million. In the second quarter, Ingevity benefited from higher volumes and price increases across its business segments. It saw a strong rise in automotive-based activated carbon sales and significant growth in engineered polymers across several applications.
Adjusted EBITDA went up 75.1% year over year to $117.7 million in the quarter.
Segment Review
The Performance Chemicals division generated revenues of $232.4 million in the reported quarter, rising 24.8% year over year. The company witnessed robust sales growth in both engineered polymers and industrial specialties. Improved demand for the products boosted engineered polymers, while strengthening lubricant, adhesive and dispersant markets together with price increases gave the growth momentum to industrial specialties. Pavement technologies sales also increased in the quarter.
Revenues from the Performance Materials unit climbed 49.3% year over year to $126 million. Strong growth for the company’s activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems contributed to the upside, even though there was a negative impact on global auto production due to continuing shortage in microchips.
Balance Sheet
Ingevity ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $233.3 million, up around 31.4% year over year. Long-term debt was $1,258.7 million, down around 3.8% year over year.
Outlook
The company raised its outlook for 2021 sales to $1.32-$1.36 billion from $1.275-$1.325 billion expected earlier. It also now anticipates adjusted EBITDA of $425-$440 million, up from the prior view of $410-$430 million.
It is hopeful of a strong performance in the second half of the year despite challenges from transportation and logistics, disruptions in inputs of the auto sector and raw-material cost inflation.
Price Performance
Shares of Ingevity have gained 48.6% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 13.9%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Ingevity carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Orion Engineered Carbons S.A (OEC - Free Report) , LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Orion has a projected earnings growth rate of 79.8% for the current year. The company’s shares have grown 63.5% over a year.
LyondellBasell has a projected earnings growth rate of 222.6% for the current year. The company’s shares have risen 45.6% over a year.
Cabot has a projected earnings growth rate of 137.5% for the current year. The company’s shares have rallied 39.8% over a year.