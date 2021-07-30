We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Moderna (MRNA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $345.64, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.
Coming into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 48.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.64%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MRNA as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 5, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $6.01, up 2038.71% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.29 billion, up 6368.43% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $25.60 per share and revenue of $18.41 billion, which would represent changes of +1406.12% and +2191.26%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.61% higher. MRNA is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that MRNA has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.64 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.76.
Also, we should mention that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 1.16. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MRNA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.61 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow MRNA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.