Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Signet (SIG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed at $65.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 19.4% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SIG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 238.94% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SIG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, SIG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.19, so we one might conclude that SIG is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Jewelry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers