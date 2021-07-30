We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Signet (SIG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Signet (SIG - Free Report) closed at $65.44 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the jewelry company had lost 19.4% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from SIG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, up 238.94% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for SIG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. SIG is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, SIG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.19, so we one might conclude that SIG is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that SIG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Jewelry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.19 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Jewelry industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.