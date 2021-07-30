We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed at $119, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 26.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.
CRSP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CRSP is projected to report earnings of $4.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 422.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $678.05 million, up 1695012.5% from the prior-year quarter.
CRSP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $457.55 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +112.48% and +63538.16%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRSP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. CRSP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note CRSP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 181.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.76.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 201, putting it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
