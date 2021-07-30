We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Fisker Inc. (FSR - Free Report) closed at $16.51, marking a -0.72% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.42% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from FSR as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 5, 2021.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FSR should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. FSR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.