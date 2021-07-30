We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
GrowGeneration (GRWG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
GrowGeneration (GRWG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.64, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 12.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Basic Materials sector gained 5%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.64%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GRWG as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 12, 2021. On that day, GRWG is projected to report earnings of $0.11 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $112.51 million, up 158.93% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $464.72 million, which would represent changes of +363.64% and +140.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GRWG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. GRWG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note GRWG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 81.66. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 44.7.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.