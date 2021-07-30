We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
At Home Group (HOME) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
At Home Group (HOME - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $36.99, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.
Coming into today, shares of the home decor retailer had gained 0.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.87%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.64%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from HOME as it approaches its next earnings report date.
HOME's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $1.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -40.3% and +0.17%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HOME. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.59% lower. HOME is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, HOME is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.19. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.26.
Investors should also note that HOME has a PEG ratio of 0.63 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Home Furnishings stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow HOME in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.