Tilly's (TLYS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Tilly's (TLYS - Free Report) closed at $14.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.63% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.42%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the clothing and accessories retailer had lost 7.76% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.64% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TLYS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.42, up 133.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $189.07 million, up 39.18% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $715.21 million, which would represent changes of +3375% and +34.61%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TLYS. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TLYS is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, TLYS is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.51.
Also, we should mention that TLYS has a PEG ratio of 1.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.18 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.