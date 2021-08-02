We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Paycom (PAYC) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?
Paycom Software (PAYC - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 3.
For the second quarter, management estimates revenues between $231 million and $233 million.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $232.2 million, indicating an increase of 27.9%, year over year. The consensus mark for earnings is 83 cents per share, suggesting a 33.9% rise from the prior-year quarter.
The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.9%.
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the upcoming announcement.
Paycom Software, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Paycom Software, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Paycom Software, Inc. Quote
Factors at Play
Paycom’s quarterly performance is likely to have benefited from new business wins and the high-margin recurring revenue business. The firm’s employee usage strategy, sales efforts and investments are anticipated to have boosted sales growth during the period in discussion.
The company had earlier mentioned its intention to aggressively drive advertising and marketing efforts in order to generate more demo leads, virtual meetings and increased close rates of deals. This is likely to have led to further market-share gains for Paycom.
Nonetheless, Paycom’s quarterly performance is expected to have been hurt by the pandemic-triggered economic and business disruptions. Notably, some of the company’s businesses are directly related to the number of headcounts at its client offices.
Moreover, forms filing is likely to have been negatively impacted by reduced workforce in industries hardest hit by the pandemic, coupled with lower turnover in those industries.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Paycom this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Paycom currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Stocks With Favorable Combinations
Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming release:
Avnet, Inc. (AVT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.82% and currently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
CACI International (CACI - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +6.62% and holds a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.
Arrow Electronics (ARW - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.77% and carries a Zacks Rank #2, at present.