What's in the Cards for TransDigm Group (TDG) in Q3 Earnings?

TransDigm Group Incorporated ( TDG Quick Quote TDG - Free Report) is expected to report its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results soon.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.38%. Moreover, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 26.08%, on average.
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Factors to Consider
Over the past few months, the commercial aerospace industry has been showing signs of recovery buoyed by ramped up distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and increasing air traffic, especially in certain domestic markets. This has been boosting TransDigm’s commercial aftermarket revenues, a trend we expect to have prevailed in the fiscal third quarter as well. This in turn is expected to have favorably contributed to the company’s overall top-line performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Cushioned by government support, we expect the company’s defense market revenues to have witnessed solid growth trends in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.
In May 2021, Airbus announced ramp up in production rate of its A320 jets, which in turn might have boosted bookings for TransDigm’s products used in A320 manufacturing. We expect the upcoming results to duly reflect such optimistic trends.
Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.22 billion, indicating an improvement of 19.2% from third-quarter fiscal 2020.
Such encouraging sales projections make us optimistic about the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings. Moreover, the company’s cost management initiatives are expected to have boosted its quarterly bottom line.
During the fiscal second quarter, TransDigm acquired the Cobham Aero Connectivity business. We expect positive synergies from this transaction to have contributed to the company’s earnings in the fiscal third quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $2.99 per share, implying a sharp increase of 94.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TransDigm Group this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here. Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.73%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: TransDigm Group carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Stocks to Consider
Here are a couple of defense companies you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming releases:
L3Harris Technologies ( LHX Quick Quote LHX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank #3. Leidos Holdings ( LDOS Quick Quote LDOS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.46% and a Zacks Rank #2. Recent Defense Release Raytheon Technologies’ ( RTX Quick Quote RTX - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 33.7%.
Image: Bigstock
What's in the Cards for TransDigm Group (TDG) in Q3 Earnings?
TransDigm Group Incorporated (TDG - Free Report) is expected to report its third-quarter fiscal 2021 results soon.
In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.38%. Moreover, it surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three out of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an earnings surprise of 26.08%, on average.
Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.
Factors to Consider
Over the past few months, the commercial aerospace industry has been showing signs of recovery buoyed by ramped up distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and increasing air traffic, especially in certain domestic markets. This has been boosting TransDigm’s commercial aftermarket revenues, a trend we expect to have prevailed in the fiscal third quarter as well. This in turn is expected to have favorably contributed to the company’s overall top-line performance in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Transdigm Group Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise
Transdigm Group Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Transdigm Group Incorporated Quote
Cushioned by government support, we expect the company’s defense market revenues to have witnessed solid growth trends in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.
In May 2021, Airbus announced ramp up in production rate of its A320 jets, which in turn might have boosted bookings for TransDigm’s products used in A320 manufacturing. We expect the upcoming results to duly reflect such optimistic trends.
Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $1.22 billion, indicating an improvement of 19.2% from third-quarter fiscal 2020.
Such encouraging sales projections make us optimistic about the company’s fiscal third-quarter earnings. Moreover, the company’s cost management initiatives are expected to have boosted its quarterly bottom line.
During the fiscal second quarter, TransDigm acquired the Cobham Aero Connectivity business. We expect positive synergies from this transaction to have contributed to the company’s earnings in the fiscal third quarter.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $2.99 per share, implying a sharp increase of 94.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TransDigm Group this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But this is not the case here.
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -0.73%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: TransDigm Group carries a Zacks Rank #3 currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Stocks to Consider
Here are a couple of defense companies you may want to consider as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in its upcoming releases:
L3Harris Technologies (LHX - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +0.43% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Leidos Holdings (LDOS - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +4.46% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Recent Defense Release
Raytheon Technologies’ (RTX - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23 outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents by 33.7%.