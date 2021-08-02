Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

For most investors, how much a stock's price changes over time is important. This factor can impact your investment portfolio as well as help you compare investment results across sectors and industries.
The fear of missing out, or FOMO, also plays a factor in investing, especially with particular tech giants, as well as popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Honeywell International Inc. (
HON Quick Quote HON - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to HON for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Honeywell International Inc.'s Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Honeywell International Inc.'s main business drivers.
Honeywell International Inc. has solid footprints in the aerospace industry, with commercial aviation and defense being two major business sources. Opportunities within unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and urban air mobility (UAM) industries are encouraging too. Newly formed unit — Unmanned Aerial Systems — is working to leverage from these promising markets. Launch of SATCOM — by far smallest and lightest satellite communication system for unmanned aerial vehicles — is a step forward in the direction.
Based in Morris Township, NJ, Honeywell is a global diversified technology and manufacturing company, with a wide range of aerospace products and services. The company has operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia and Latin America. Honeywell operates through four business segments as discussed hereunder: Aerospace (31.4% revenues came from this segment in second-quarter 2021) is a leading global provider of integrated avionics, engines, systems and service solutions for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, business and general aviation, military, space and airport operations. In April 2018, the segment announced its decision to develop laser communication products for satellite communication in collaboration with market partners. Performance Materials and Technologies segment (29%) offers leading technologies and high-performance materials, including hydrocarbon processing technologies, catalysts, adsorbents, equipment and services. This segment includes its wholly owned subsidiary, Honeywell UOP, which is an international supplier and licensor of process technology, and consulting services to the petrochemical and petroleum refining industries. Honeywell Building Technologies segment (16%) offers environmental & energy solutions, security and fire, and building solutions. Some of the notable products offered by the segment include sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management as well as advanced software applications for building control and optimization. Safety and Productivity Solutions (23.6%) includes sensing & productivity solutions and industrial safety, as well as the recently acquired Intelligrated business. Bottom Line
Anyone can invest, but building a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of a few things: research, patience, and a little bit of risk. So, if you had invested in Honeywell International Inc. a decade ago, you're probably feeling pretty good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in August 2011 would be worth $4,402.82, or a gain of 340.28%, as of August 2, 2021, according to our calculations. This return excludes dividends but includes price appreciation.
The S&P 500 rose 240.12% and the price of gold increased 5.14% over the same time frame in comparison.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for HON.
Honeywell’s second-quarter 2021 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1% and 2.4%, respectively. It is set to benefit from strength in warehouse and workflow solutions business along with recovery in commercial aerospace business in the quarters ahead. Solid demand for personal protective equipment and a strong backlog will act as tailwinds for the company. Strong cash flows allow it to deploy capital for making acquisitions and paying out dividends. However, in the year-to-date period, its shares have underperformed the industry. Weakness across the defense and space business will adversely impact its near-term results. High debt levels might increase its financial obligations and hurt profitability. Given its extensive geographic presence, its business is subject to political, economic and geopolitical risks.
The stock has jumped 5.63% over the past four weeks. Additionally, no earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months, compared to 8 higher, for fiscal 2021; the consensus estimate has moved up as well.
