Maxar (MAXR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Maxar Technologies Inc. (MAXR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 4, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company posted a negative earnings surprise of 2,066.7%. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $1.24.
This Westminster, CO-based earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions provider is expected to have recorded year-over-year higher total revenues in the second quarter. The performance is likely to have been driven by increase in revenues in the Space Infrastructure segment.
The company continues to make progress toward achieving its long-term targets. These include efforts to drive sustainable growth in both the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments, and to reduce its debt.
During the quarter, Maxar advanced its commitment to the St. Louis area with an emphasis on workforce diversity. Activities included an expanded partnership with Harris-Stowe State University and a new mapping project with the U.S. National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency.
Maxar delivered 3D data products and high-resolution satellite imagery to Australia’s Department of Defence under multi-million-dollar contracts. This is likely to have had a positive impact on Maxar’s top line.
For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $448 million, which indicates growth of 2.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share is pegged at 16 cents, which suggests an increase of 1,600%.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Maxar this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: Maxar’s Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, is -4.62%.
Maxar Technologies Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Maxar Technologies Inc. price-eps-surprise | Maxar Technologies Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank: Maxar currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
