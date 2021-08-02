Marriott International, Inc. ( MAR Quick Quote MAR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on August 3, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 233.3%. Trend in Estimate Revision
Factors Setting the Tone For Marriott (MAR) Q2 Earnings
Marriott International, Inc. (MAR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on August 3, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 233.3%.
Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 43 cents, indicating growth of 167.2% year over year. In the prior-year quarter, the company had reported a loss per share of 64 cents.
For revenues, the consensus mark is pegged at approximately $3 billion. The projection suggests a surge of 105.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
Marriott International, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Marriott International, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Marriott International, Inc. Quote
Let's take a look at how things have shaped up in the quarter.
Factors to Note
Marriot’s second-quarter 2021 performance is likely to have benefitted from improved demand in terms of leisure and corporate bookings. Although bookings are likely to trail pre-pandemic levels, sequential improvements are anticipated on the back of continued progress with vaccinations, relaxations in travel restrictions as well as localized and personalized marketing strategies. This along with improved credit card spending and strong fees from its branded residences is likely to have driven second-quarter top line.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for base management and franchise fees is pegged at $134 million and $378 million, indicating growth of 235% and 107.7% year over year, respectively.
Emphasis on streamlining of operations, enhancement of guest experience, digital traffic, unit expansion strategies, hotel conversions, new project developments, Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program and an asset-light business model are likely to have contributed to the company’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, high costs stemming from wage and labor inflation is likely to have hurt margins in the to-be-reported quarter. During the first quarter, the company experienced declines in RevPAR in all regions, primarily due to decline in occupancy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The trend is likely to have continued in second-quarter 2021.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Marriott this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat.
Earnings ESP: Marriott has an Earnings ESP +40.27%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: The company has a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Other Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates
Here are some other stocks from the Zacks Consumer Discretionary space that investors may consider as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this quarter:
Golden Entertainment, Inc. (GDEN - Free Report) , sports a Zacks Rank #1, and has an Earnings ESP of +5.22%.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (CZR - Free Report) , has a Zacks Rank #2, and an Earnings ESP of +160.55%.
MGM Resorts International (MGM - Free Report) , has a Zacks Rank #3, and an Earnings ESP of +51.54%.