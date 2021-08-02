In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Dominion Energy (D) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Dominion Energy Inc. (D - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 earnings on Aug 6, before the market opens. This utility delivered an earnings surprise of 0.9% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.
Factors to Note
Dominion Energy’s second-quarter earnings are likely to have been adversely impacted by COVID deferred operating and maintenance expenses along with an increase in financing expenses.
Repurchase of shares in 2020 and the resultant reduction of shares outstanding are likely to have positively impacted second-quarter earnings. The absence of Millstone outage and regulated earnings growth are likely to have boosted its performance in the second quarter.
Expectation
Dominion Energy expects second-quarter earnings in the range of 70-80 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 77 cents per share, indicating a decline of 6.1% from the year-ago reported figure.
Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dominion Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.
Dominion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Dominion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote
Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is 0.00%.
You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, it carries a Zacks Rank #3.
