Everything Worth Noting Ahead of Kellogg's (K) Q2 Earnings
Kellogg Company (K - Free Report) is likely to register top and bottom-line declines, when it reports second-quarter 2021 numbers on Aug 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues currently stands at $3,405 million, suggesting a dip of 1.7% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has gone down a cent over the past 30 days to $1.02 per share, which suggests a decrease of 17.7% from the figure reported in the prior-year period. This manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.3%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Kellogg posted an earnings surprise of 16.8%.
Key Factors to Note
Kellogg has been encountering cost-related challenges due to high input costs and COVID-19 expenses. Per management's last earnings call, the company's brand-building investments saw its toughest year-over-year comparison in the second quarter. This is because, in the second quarter of 2020, Kellogg had deferred considerable brand investments into the second half.
While Kellogg had been gaining on increased demand stemming from elevated at-home consumption, the trends have been moderating as consumers are gradually getting back to normal activities. This was evident in the first quarter, wherein Kellogg lagged the year-ago period’s major surge in demand. Management then stated that it expects the top line to moderate in the remaining parts of 2021, as it anticipates continued deceleration in at-home demand. These factors raise concerns over the quarter under review.
That said, Kellogg has been benefiting from the strength in its major brands and categories, along with the emerging market growth. The company’s solid revenue management and productivity efforts are also noteworthy, as they help it tackle cost inflation.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Kellogg this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Kellogg currently has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of +0.61%.
