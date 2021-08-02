We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
ASML Holding N.V. is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 629 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 5.76% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, ASML has gained about 57.21% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 22.13%. This means that ASML Holding N.V. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, ASML belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 53.88% so far this year, meaning that ASML is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
ASML will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.