Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?
Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 4.
For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.92 billion, suggesting growth of 205.4% from the year-ago reported figure.
Further, the consensus mark for the bottom line stands at a loss of $2.49 per share. The company reported a loss of $10.81 per share in the year-ago reported quarter.
The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once. The four-quarter earnings surprise is 25.4%, on average.
Key Factors to Note
In the second quarter, Booking Holdings is likely to have benefited from the ongoing vaccination drive throughout the world. In addition, increasing number of vaccinated people in certain countries like the United States, U.K. and Israel might have been a major tailwind.
More precisely, growing bookings by vaccinated U.S. travellers is expected to have improved the domestic business.
Rising initiatives to strengthen the Booking.com brand in the United States might have been a positive. Also, growing investments in the app to increase customer engagement are likely to have contributed well to its to-be-reported quarterly performance.
Further, customer loyalty, lower customer acquisition costs, and growing investments to support payments and the connected trip are expected to have remained tailwinds.
In addition, its brand OpenTable introduced “Show-Up for Restaurants” and a video series named “Restaurants on the Rebound” during the quarter which have been postives.
The company’s growing focus on maintaining a strong liquidity position is expected to have helped it navigate coronavirus-induced crisis during the second quarter.
Yet, the ongoing pandemic is likely to have affected the upcoming quarterly results. Slow vaccination drive and rising COVID cases in some countries are expected to have remained concerns for the company.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Booking Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
It has an Earnings ESP of +34.46% and a Zacks Rank #2, at present.
