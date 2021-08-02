We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $105.14, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 3.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.
DKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DKS is projected to report earnings of $2.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.81 billion, up 3.46% from the year-ago period.
DKS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.92 per share and revenue of $10.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +45.75% and +12.92%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DKS should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.28% higher within the past month. DKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Investors should also note DKS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.68. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.85, which means DKS is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, DKS's PEG ratio is currently 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.