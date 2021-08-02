We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $71.49, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.02% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from JD as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect JD to post earnings of $0.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 18%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.28 billion, up 34.5% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $146.77 billion, which would represent changes of -6.79% and +34.48%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for JD should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.48% lower. JD currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that JD has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.94 right now. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 46.94.
Also, we should mention that JD has a PEG ratio of 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Commerce industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.