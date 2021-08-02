We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PetroChina (PTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PetroChina (PTR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $41.97, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 15.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PTR as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $320.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of +371.72% and +14.08%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PTR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, PTR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.28.
It is also worth noting that PTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.54 at yesterday's closing price.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.