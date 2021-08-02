We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Titan Machinery (TITN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Titan Machinery (TITN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.25, moving -0.98% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the agriculture and construction equipment seller had lost 7.07% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.
TITN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TITN to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 55.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $364.5 million, up 20.11% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $1.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +41.27% and +13.47%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TITN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TITN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, TITN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.07. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.64.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, putting it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
