Darden Restaurants (DRI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Darden Restaurants (DRI - Free Report) closed at $147.71 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.25% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants had lost 1.52% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.25% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DRI as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.64, up 192.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.24 billion, up 46.45% from the prior-year quarter.
DRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.42 per share and revenue of $9.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +72.16% and +30.59%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DRI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DRI is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, DRI currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.66, so we one might conclude that DRI is trading at a discount comparatively.
Also, we should mention that DRI has a PEG ratio of 1.97. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DRI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.15 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow DRI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.