FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $26.17, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.37% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from FUBO as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2021. In that report, analysts expect FUBO to post earnings of -$0.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 83.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $121.28 million, up 174.56% from the prior-year quarter.
FUBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.02 per share and revenue of $529.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +60.47% and +143.31%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.38% higher. FUBO is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.