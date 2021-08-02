We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lululemon (LULU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lululemon (LULU - Free Report) closed at $402.65, marking a +0.62% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the athletic apparel maker had gained 8.6% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.44% in that time.
LULU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect LULU to post earnings of $1.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 59.46%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, up 46.63% from the year-ago period.
LULU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.06 per share and revenue of $5.94 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +50.21% and +34.9%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for LULU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.89% higher. LULU currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, LULU currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 56.66. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.85, so we one might conclude that LULU is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that LULU has a PEG ratio of 3.09. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. LULU's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.27 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.