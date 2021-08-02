We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $21.31, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 40.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 0.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.44%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from QFIN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, up 34.09% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.56 per share and revenue of $2.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20% and +21.27%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for QFIN should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. QFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that QFIN has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.66 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.54.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
