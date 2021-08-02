We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed at $107.63, marking a +0.48% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.18% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 0.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.44%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from U as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 10, 2021.
U's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.36 per share and revenue of $1.01 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.69% and +31.21%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for U should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. U is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.