Nokia (NOK) Strengthens Ties With Taiwan Mobile for 5G Deployment
Nokia Corp. (NOK - Free Report) and Taiwan Mobile have achieved the world’s first New Radio Carrier Aggregation by combining spectrum in the 700MHz and 3500MHz bands.
Nokia, a long-standing partner of Taiwan Mobile, is supporting the latter to execute on its digital transformation and sustainability efforts. Nokia is Taiwan Mobile’s sole 5G equipment supplier covering 5G RAN, 5G Core and 5G IMS including its AirScale Radio Access products.
The successful trial has enabled Taiwan Mobile to provide cutting-edge 5G services to its customers. Carrier Aggregation combines frequency bands for higher rates and increased coverage, delivering superior network capacity.
The trial was conducted with Nokia’s AirScale 5G standalone architecture in Taiwan Mobile’s 5G network and combined two spectrum bands, frequency division duplex in 700MHz and time division duplex in 3500MHz. MediaTek provided equipment to verify the network performance.
Nokia and Taiwan Mobile continue to advance 5G deployment and build a booming ecosystem. The trial underscores that spectrum aggregation is an efficient way to enable enhanced coverage and capacity.
Nokia is well positioned to benefit from the increasing demand for next-generation connectivity. The Finland-based company has made significant progress in its three-phased journey of value creation. Its strategy includes Reset (2021 focus), Accelerate (2022 and mid-term) and Scale.
Nokia’s focus on capital allocation and technology leadership in 2021 is expected to help it grow profitably in 2022 and beyond.
Nokia’s shares have gained 40.3% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 4.1%.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the industry are Clearfield, Inc. (CLFD - Free Report) , Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) and Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM - Free Report) . While Clearfield carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Juniper and Qualcomm carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Clearfield delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 49%, on average.
Juniper pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average.
Qualcomm delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.5%, on average.