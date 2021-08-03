We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Factors Setting the Tone for Wynn Resorts' (WYNN) Q2 Earnings
Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 4, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 20.5%. It missed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average negative surprise being 42.1%.
Q2 Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter bottom line is pegged at a loss of $1.41 per share. The company had reported a loss of $6.14 in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $938.5 million, indicating a whopping growth of 995.1% from the year-ago reported figure.
Factors to Note
Wynn Resorts second-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from gradual improvement in visitation and sports betting expansion. Although visitations are likely to have improved sequentially, it is still well below the pre-pandemic level. During the Golden Week (the first week of May), the company generated $3 million of normalized EBITDA per day. During the same time frame, it generated 76% of its mass volumes. Wynn Resorts’ hotel occupancy during the Golden Week was 93%. The uptrend is likely to have sustained in the rest of the second quarter.
The company might have gained from 100% capacity at its Las Vegas gaming floor. Previously, management had informed that demand is likely to increase through the summer. Higher margin mass and premium mass segments may have favored the company’s performance during second-quarter 2021. However, cash burn on account of the coronavirus might have weighed on the to-be-reported quarter’s performance.
What the Zacks Model Unveils
Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Wynn Resorts this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.
Wynn Resorts has an Earnings ESP of -0.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.
