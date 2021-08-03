Back to top

After Golden Cross, Repligen (RGEN)'s Technical Outlook is Bright

Repligen Corporation (RGEN - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, RGEN's 50-day simple moving average broke out above its 200-day moving average; this is known as a "golden cross."

Considered an important signifier for a bullish breakout, a golden cross is a technical chart pattern that's formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average; the most common crossover involves the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

There are three stages to a golden cross. First, there must be a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out. Then, the stock's shorter moving average crosses over its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third stage is when a stock continues the upward momentum to higher prices.

This kind of chart pattern is the opposite of a death cross, which is a technical event that suggests future bearish price movement.

RGEN could be on the verge of a breakout after moving 22.8% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a #1 (Strong Buy) on the Zacks Rank.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider RGEN's positive earnings outlook. For the current quarter, no earnings estimate has been cut compared to 6 revisions higher in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased too.

Moving Average Chart for RGEN

Investors should think about putting RGEN on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


