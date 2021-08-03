Back to top

Discovery (DISCA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Discovery (DISCA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 83.6% and increased 152.5% year over year.

Revenues increased 20.5% year over year to $3.06 billion and beat the consensus mark by 3.1%.

Top-Line Details

Advertising revenues climbed 28.6% year over year to $1.63 billion. Moreover, Distribution revenues increased 11.7% year over year to $1.36 billion. Other revenues were $57 million, up 32.6% from the year-ago quarter.

U.S. Networks (64.4% of revenues) revenues increased 12.4% on a year-over-year basis to $1.97 billion. Advertising revenues increased 12.2%. Distribution revenues grew 12% primarily driven by the launch of discovery+ in January 2021 and increases in contractual affiliate rates.

Subscribers of Discovery’s fully distributed networks were 3% lower on a year-over-year basis. Total portfolio subscribers declined 7% year over year.

International Networks revenues (35.7% of revenues) increased 36.9% year over year to $1.09 billion. Advertising revenues were up 87.7% while distribution revenues increased 11.1%.

Discovery ended the second quarter with 17 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers. For the second quarter, Discovery was the #1 most-watched pay-TV portfolio in the U.S. among key demographics and the #1 portfolio in all of television for average time spent viewing among women aged 25-54.

Additionally, HGTV and ID were the #1 and #2 cable networks respectively among women aged 25-54 in Total Day during the second quarter.

Operating Details

In the second quarter, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses surged 49.9% from the year-ago quarter to $952 million.

Adjusted operating income before depreciation & amortization (“OIBDA”) decreased 0.9% from the year-ago quarter to $1.1 billion.

U.S. Networks adjusted OIBDA decreased 1.1% from the year-ago quarter to $1.05 billion. International Networks’ adjusted OIBDA increased 11.4% from the year-ago quarter to $215 million.

GAAP operating income increased 8.6% year over year to $779 million.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2021, cash & cash equivalents were $2.8 billion compared with $2 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.

