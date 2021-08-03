We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Discovery (DISCA) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
Discovery (DISCA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 83.6% and increased 152.5% year over year.
Revenues increased 20.5% year over year to $3.06 billion and beat the consensus mark by 3.1%.
Top-Line Details
Advertising revenues climbed 28.6% year over year to $1.63 billion. Moreover, Distribution revenues increased 11.7% year over year to $1.36 billion. Other revenues were $57 million, up 32.6% from the year-ago quarter.
U.S. Networks (64.4% of revenues) revenues increased 12.4% on a year-over-year basis to $1.97 billion. Advertising revenues increased 12.2%. Distribution revenues grew 12% primarily driven by the launch of discovery+ in January 2021 and increases in contractual affiliate rates.
Subscribers of Discovery’s fully distributed networks were 3% lower on a year-over-year basis. Total portfolio subscribers declined 7% year over year.
International Networks revenues (35.7% of revenues) increased 36.9% year over year to $1.09 billion. Advertising revenues were up 87.7% while distribution revenues increased 11.1%.
Discovery ended the second quarter with 17 million paying direct-to-consumer subscribers. For the second quarter, Discovery was the #1 most-watched pay-TV portfolio in the U.S. among key demographics and the #1 portfolio in all of television for average time spent viewing among women aged 25-54.
Additionally, HGTV and ID were the #1 and #2 cable networks respectively among women aged 25-54 in Total Day during the second quarter.
Operating Details
In the second quarter, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses surged 49.9% from the year-ago quarter to $952 million.
Adjusted operating income before depreciation & amortization (“OIBDA”) decreased 0.9% from the year-ago quarter to $1.1 billion.
U.S. Networks adjusted OIBDA decreased 1.1% from the year-ago quarter to $1.05 billion. International Networks’ adjusted OIBDA increased 11.4% from the year-ago quarter to $215 million.
GAAP operating income increased 8.6% year over year to $779 million.
Balance Sheet
As of Jun 30, 2021, cash & cash equivalents were $2.8 billion compared with $2 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, Discovery carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Entravision Communications, Penn Gaming and PlayAGS are each set to report quarterly results on Aug 5.