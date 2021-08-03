BioNTech (BNTX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

BioNTech SE ( BNTX Quick Quote BNTX - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 9, before market opens.
The company’s earnings surprise record has been mixed so far as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and lagged the same on the other two occasions, the average beat being 70.52%. In the last-reported quarter, BioNTech delivered an earnings surprise of 22.74%.
Shares of BioNTech have skyrocketed 317.3% so far this year against the
industry’s decrease of 1.3%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.
Factors at Play
BioNTech and partner
Pfizer’s ( PFE Quick Quote PFE - Free Report) two-shot COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, is now approved for emergency/temporary use in several countries. Vaccine rollouts are in full swing and millions of doses have already been supplied to various countries across the globe. BioNTech’s sales in the second quarter are likely to have been driven by BNT162b2.
In May 2021, BioNTech/Pfizer initiated rolling submission for a biologics license application seeking full approval for BNT162b2. Please note that the FDA has expanded BNT162b2’s Emergency Use Authorization to allow vaccinating adolescents aged 12-15 years old.
In July 2021, BioNTech/Pfizer
announced plans to get authorization for a COVID-19 booster vaccine shot, which is a third dose of BNT162b2, in the United States. The companies are working on an updated booster shot of BNT162b2 which has the potential to provide stronger protection against the new Delta variant.
We expect management to provide more updates on the same at the upcoming earnings call.
Also, BioNTech has a collaboration deal with Fosun Pharma for BNT162b2 in China. Collaboration revenues are expected to have increased year over year in the to-be-reported quarter as a result of this partnership.
This apart, BioNTech’s pipeline boasts of several candidates, such as BNT111, the company’s mRNA-based FixVac cancer vaccine program, and BNT113, BNT122, BNT211 and BNT311, to name a few which are in early- to mid-stage studies for addressing various oncological indications. Updates on the above-mentioned programs are expected during the upcoming earnings call.
Developmental activities related to the company’s pipeline candidates are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BioNTech this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Earnings ESP: BioNTech has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $8.17 per share while the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $8.32 per share. Zacks Rank: BioNTech has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ( ADVM Quick Quote ADVM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +19.46% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. ( SRPT Quick Quote SRPT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +25.10% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Aug 4.
Image: Bigstock
BioNTech (BNTX) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
BioNTech SE (BNTX - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 9, before market opens.
The company’s earnings surprise record has been mixed so far as its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and lagged the same on the other two occasions, the average beat being 70.52%. In the last-reported quarter, BioNTech delivered an earnings surprise of 22.74%.
Shares of BioNTech have skyrocketed 317.3% so far this year against the industry’s decrease of 1.3%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s see how things are shaping up for the quarter to be reported.
Factors at Play
BioNTech and partner Pfizer’s (PFE - Free Report) two-shot COVID-19 vaccine, BNT162b2, is now approved for emergency/temporary use in several countries. Vaccine rollouts are in full swing and millions of doses have already been supplied to various countries across the globe. BioNTech’s sales in the second quarter are likely to have been driven by BNT162b2.
In May 2021, BioNTech/Pfizer initiated rolling submission for a biologics license application seeking full approval for BNT162b2. Please note that the FDA has expanded BNT162b2’s Emergency Use Authorization to allow vaccinating adolescents aged 12-15 years old.
In July 2021, BioNTech/Pfizer announced plans to get authorization for a COVID-19 booster vaccine shot, which is a third dose of BNT162b2, in the United States. The companies are working on an updated booster shot of BNT162b2 which has the potential to provide stronger protection against the new Delta variant.
We expect management to provide more updates on the same at the upcoming earnings call.
Also, BioNTech has a collaboration deal with Fosun Pharma for BNT162b2 in China. Collaboration revenues are expected to have increased year over year in the to-be-reported quarter as a result of this partnership.
This apart, BioNTech’s pipeline boasts of several candidates, such as BNT111, the company’s mRNA-based FixVac cancer vaccine program, and BNT113, BNT122, BNT211 and BNT311, to name a few which are in early- to mid-stage studies for addressing various oncological indications. Updates on the above-mentioned programs are expected during the upcoming earnings call.
Developmental activities related to the company’s pipeline candidates are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the to-be-reported quarter.
Earnings Whispers
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for BioNTech this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Earnings ESP: BioNTech has an Earnings ESP of +1.90% as the Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at $8.17 per share while the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at $8.32 per share.
Zacks Rank: BioNTech has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise
BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle:
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +19.46% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +25.10% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is scheduled to report earnings on Aug 4.