Is Global Ship Lease (GSL) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Global Ship Lease (GSL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Global Ship Lease is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 137 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSL's full-year earnings has moved 29.35% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Our latest available data shows that GSL has returned about 45.08% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of 6.28% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Global Ship Lease is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Breaking things down more, GSL is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 45.21% so far this year, so GSL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to GSL as it looks to continue its solid performance.