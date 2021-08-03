Shares of
AptarGroup (ATR) Shares Decline as Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates
Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR - Free Report) have fallen 6% since the company reported weaker-than- expected second-quarter 2021 earnings on Jul 29. Adjusted earnings per share was 91 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents by a margin of 6% and came at the lower end of the company’s guided range of 91 cents to 99 cents. The bottom line, however, improved 7% year over year.
On a reported basis, earnings per share was 81 cents compared with the year-ago quarter’s 63 cents.
Total revenues increased 16% year over year to $811 million during the reported quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $777 million. Core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, increased 10% year over year. The top line was driven by double-digit core growth in Beauty + Home and Food + Beverage segments, courtesy of increased demand for the company’s innovative dispensing solutions, and price actions taken to counter rising input costs.
Operational Update
Cost of sales climbed 18% year over year to $523 million. Gross profit increased 12% year over year to $288 million. Gross margin contracted to 35.5% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 36.8%.
Selling, research, development and administrative expenses climbed 14% year over year to $141 million. Adjusted operating income advanced 12% year over year to $83.2 million. Adjusted operating margin came in at 10.3% in the reported quarter, down from the year-ago quarter’s 10.6%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 8% year on year to $147.6 million in the second quarter.
Segmental Performance
Total revenues in the Pharma segment grew 87% year over year to $325 million. Adjusted operating income in the quarter declined 1.6% year over year to $84 million.
Total revenues in the Beauty + Home segment rose 20% year over year to $360 million. Adjusted operating income amounted to $13.6 million for the June-end quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $0.7 million.
Total revenues in the Food + Beverage segment increased 28% year over year to $125 million. Operating income was $9.8 million in second-quarter 2021, reflecting an improvement of 14% from $8.6 million in the year-ago quarter.
Financial Performance
AptarGroup reported cash and cash equivalents of $291.5 million as of Jun 30, 2021, down from $300 million as of Dec 31, 2020. The company generated $176 million of cash flow from operations in the first half of 2021 compared with the $228 million in the last-year comparable period. As of Jun 30, 2020, long-term debt was approximately $1,049 million, down from $1,055 million as of Dec 31, 2020.
The company has recently announced an agreement for the acquisition of a majority stake in Voluntis, a pioneer in digital therapeutics. It has also entered into a strategic collaboration with YAT, a Chinese online skincare company, to develop a range of products and services for the skincare market. The company agreed to acquire 80% of Weihai Hengyu Medical Products, adding elastomeric and plastic component manufacturing capabilities in China for injectable drug delivery.
Outlook
AptarGroup estimates third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share in the range of 90 cents to 98 cents.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 8% in the past year, compared with the industry’s growth of 27.1%.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
AptarGroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector include Greif, Inc. (GEF - Free Report) , Lindsay Corp. (LNN - Free Report) and Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) . While Greif and Lindsay sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Pentair carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Greif has an anticipated earnings growth rate of 47.2% for fiscal 2021. The company’s shares have gained 29.9% in the past year.
Lindsay has an estimated earnings growth rate of 1% for the ongoing fiscal year. In a year's time, the company’s shares have rallied 22.3%.
Pentair has a projected earnings growth rate of 26% for 2021. The stock has appreciated 36.7% over the past year.