Why Quanta (PWR) is Poised to Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates

Quanta Services, Inc. ( PWR Quick Quote PWR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2% but revenues missed the same by 2%. Its earnings increased 76.6% from the prior year but revenues declined 2.2%. Encouragingly, earnings topped analysts’ expectation in six of the trailing seven quarters. Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter to be reported has increased to $1.00 per share from 98 cents over the past 30 days. The said figure indicates a 35.1% increase from the year-ago earnings of 74 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $2.94 billion, suggesting 17.3% year-over-year growth.
Factors to Note
Quanta’s second-quarter revenues are expected to have increased owing to higher contribution from both the segments — Electric Power Infrastructure Services and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
The Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment (which accounted for 76.2% of first-quarter revenues) is likely to have benefited from broad-based business strength driven by ongoing grid modernization, system hardening, renewable energy interconnections and solid execution. Also, contributions from larger transmission projects underway in Canada and revenues from acquired businesses are likely to have supported bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, higher profitability from the LUMA joint venture and other integral unconsolidated affiliates along with communications and electric operations might have added to the positives. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $2,053 million, implying 14.5% growth from a year ago. Earlier known as Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services, the Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment (accounting for 23.8% of first-quarter revenues) has been benefiting from solid demand for gas utility and pipeline integrity service. Improved demand for industrial services is expected to have contributed to the segment’s performance. Also, the company has been experiencing pent-up demand for the services that were deferred due to the effects of COVID on the downstream market. This should have proven beneficial for Quanta. The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $913 million, indicating growth of 28.1% from $713 million reported in the year-ago period. What Our Model Indicates
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Quanta this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. The company — which shares space with AECOM ( ACM Quick Quote ACM - Free Report) , Fluor Corporation ( FLR Quick Quote FLR - Free Report) and KBR, Inc. ( KBR Quick Quote KBR - Free Report) in the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry — has an Earnings ESP of +10.32% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Image: Bigstock
Why Quanta (PWR) is Poised to Beat Q2 Earnings Estimates
Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR - Free Report) is scheduled to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5, before the opening bell.
In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.2% but revenues missed the same by 2%. Its earnings increased 76.6% from the prior year but revenues declined 2.2%.
Encouragingly, earnings topped analysts’ expectation in six of the trailing seven quarters.
Trend in Estimate Revision
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter to be reported has increased to $1.00 per share from 98 cents over the past 30 days. The said figure indicates a 35.1% increase from the year-ago earnings of 74 cents per share. The consensus mark for revenues is $2.94 billion, suggesting 17.3% year-over-year growth.
Quanta Services, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Quanta Services, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Quanta Services, Inc. Quote
Factors to Note
Quanta’s second-quarter revenues are expected to have increased owing to higher contribution from both the segments — Electric Power Infrastructure Services and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.
The Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment (which accounted for 76.2% of first-quarter revenues) is likely to have benefited from broad-based business strength driven by ongoing grid modernization, system hardening, renewable energy interconnections and solid execution. Also, contributions from larger transmission projects underway in Canada and revenues from acquired businesses are likely to have supported bottom-line growth in the to-be-reported quarter. Also, higher profitability from the LUMA joint venture and other integral unconsolidated affiliates along with communications and electric operations might have added to the positives.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $2,053 million, implying 14.5% growth from a year ago.
Earlier known as Pipeline and Industrial Infrastructure Services, the Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment (accounting for 23.8% of first-quarter revenues) has been benefiting from solid demand for gas utility and pipeline integrity service. Improved demand for industrial services is expected to have contributed to the segment’s performance. Also, the company has been experiencing pent-up demand for the services that were deferred due to the effects of COVID on the downstream market. This should have proven beneficial for Quanta.
The consensus estimate for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $913 million, indicating growth of 28.1% from $713 million reported in the year-ago period.
What Our Model Indicates
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Quanta this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
The company — which shares space with AECOM (ACM - Free Report) , Fluor Corporation (FLR - Free Report) and KBR, Inc. (KBR - Free Report) in the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry — has an Earnings ESP of +10.32% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.