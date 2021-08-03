Is Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes "

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task.
By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story is over or nearing its end, betting on it could lead to significant loss.
However, it's pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the
Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.
Our proprietary system currently recommends Echo Global Logistics (
ECHO Quick Quote ECHO - Free Report) as one such stock. This company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.
Studies have shown that stocks with the best growth features consistently outperform the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), returns are even better.
While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this provider of supply-chain management services is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:
Earnings Growth
Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often perceived as an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.
While the historical EPS growth rate for Echo Global Logistics is 23.3%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 81.6% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 54.2%.
Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio
Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric shows how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.
Right now, Echo Global Logistics has an S/TA ratio of 3.14, which means that the company gets $3.14 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 1.26, it can be said that the company is more efficient.
In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Echo Global Logistics is well positioned from a sales growth perspective too. The company's sales are expected to grow 35.8% this year versus the industry average of 15.5%.
Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions
Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
There have been upward revisions in current-year earnings estimates for Echo Global Logistics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 11.6% over the past month.
Bottom Line
Echo Global Logistics has not only earned a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #1 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions.
You can see
the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This combination indicates that Echo Global Logistics is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.
Image: Bigstock
Is Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think " Yes "
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task.
By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story is over or nearing its end, betting on it could lead to significant loss.
However, it's pretty easy to find cutting-edge growth stocks with the help of the Zacks Growth Style Score (part of the Zacks Style Scores system), which looks beyond the traditional growth attributes to analyze a company's real growth prospects.
Our proprietary system currently recommends Echo Global Logistics (ECHO - Free Report) as one such stock. This company not only has a favorable Growth Score, but also carries a top Zacks Rank.
Studies have shown that stocks with the best growth features consistently outperform the market. And for stocks that have a combination of a Growth Score of A or B and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), returns are even better.
While there are numerous reasons why the stock of this provider of supply-chain management services is a great growth pick right now, we have highlighted three of the most important factors below:
Earnings Growth
Arguably nothing is more important than earnings growth, as surging profit levels is what most investors are after. For growth investors, double-digit earnings growth is highly preferable, as it is often perceived as an indication of strong prospects (and stock price gains) for the company under consideration.
While the historical EPS growth rate for Echo Global Logistics is 23.3%, investors should actually focus on the projected growth. The company's EPS is expected to grow 81.6% this year, crushing the industry average, which calls for EPS growth of 54.2%.
Impressive Asset Utilization Ratio
Asset utilization ratio -- also known as sales-to-total-assets (S/TA) ratio -- is often overlooked by investors, but it is an important indicator in growth investing. This metric shows how efficiently a firm is utilizing its assets to generate sales.
Right now, Echo Global Logistics has an S/TA ratio of 3.14, which means that the company gets $3.14 in sales for each dollar in assets. Comparing this to the industry average of 1.26, it can be said that the company is more efficient.
In addition to efficiency in generating sales, sales growth plays an important role. And Echo Global Logistics is well positioned from a sales growth perspective too. The company's sales are expected to grow 35.8% this year versus the industry average of 15.5%.
Promising Earnings Estimate Revisions
Beyond the metrics outlined above, investors should consider the trend in earnings estimate revisions. A positive trend is a plus here. Empirical research shows that there is a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
There have been upward revisions in current-year earnings estimates for Echo Global Logistics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has surged 11.6% over the past month.
Bottom Line
Echo Global Logistics has not only earned a Growth Score of B based on a number of factors, including the ones discussed above, but it also carries a Zacks Rank #1 because of the positive earnings estimate revisions.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
This combination indicates that Echo Global Logistics is a potential outperformer and a solid choice for growth investors.