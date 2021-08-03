We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
What's in the Offing for Star Bulk (SBLK) in Q2 Earnings?
Star Bulk Corporation (SBLK - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5, after market close.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 15.2% in the past 60 days. The company has an average track record with respect to earnings surprise history, having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in only two of the last four quarters, while missing estimates in the other two.
Let’s see how things are shaping up for Star Bulk this earnings season.
Factors to Note
Continued reopening of the global economy and the resultant improvement in demand across all key dry bulk commodities are expected to have aided Star Bulk’s second-quarter performance. This is expected to get reflected in voyage revenues.
Continued fleet expansion initiatives are likely to have driven performance in the to-be-reported quarter. With the expected increase in Time Charter Equivalent rates, revenues for the same are expected to have improved in the to-be-reported quarter.
However, the anticipated increase in vessel operating expenses due to additional crew expenses associated with increase in the number of crew changes might have partly hurt the bottom line in the second quarter.
What Does the Zacks Model Say?
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Star Bulk this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of a positive surprise, which is not the case here as shown below. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Earnings ESP: Star Bulk has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at $1.44. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Zacks Rank: Star Bulk carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Highlights of Q1 Earnings
In the last-reported quarter, Star Bulk delivered a negative earnings surprise of 14.3%. Total revenues lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate but increased 24.2% year over year with higher TCE revenues due to increase in daily TCE per vessel.
Stocks to Consider
Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider Mesa Air Group, Inc. (MESA - Free Report) , Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK - Free Report) and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE - Free Report) as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.
Mesa Air has an Earnings ESP of +15.56% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will release third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jun 30, 2021) results on Aug 9.
Genco Shipping & Trading has an Earnings ESP of +11.81% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 4.
Eagle Bulk Shipping has an Earnings ESP of +5.98% and a Zacks Rank #3. The company will announce second-quarter 2021 earnings numbers on Aug 5.