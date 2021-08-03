Fiverr International Ltd. ( FVRR Quick Quote FVRR - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5. For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $73-$75 million, indicating 55-59% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $74.6 million, suggesting growth of 58.2% from the prior-year quarter. Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 30% from the year-ago quarter. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the same once, delivering an average surprise of 121.4%. Factors to Note
Fiverr (FVRR) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR - Free Report) is set to report second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5.
For the second quarter, the company expects revenues of $73-$75 million, indicating 55-59% growth from the year-ago reported figure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same stands at $74.6 million, suggesting growth of 58.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Further, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 13 cents per share, indicating an improvement of 30% from the year-ago quarter.
The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched the same once, delivering an average surprise of 121.4%.
Factors to Note
Fiverr is likely to have benefited from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter. Its platform — which connects people offering logo, poster and brochure designing, photoshop editing, content marketing, web analytics, translation and other services with people outsourcing such work to freelancers — might have benefited from the increasing work-from-home trend owing to the pandemic.
Growing digital transformation by businesses amid the pandemic might have remained a major positive.
Further, deepening focus on international expansion is expected to have aided its second-quarter performance.
Growing innovation, investment and proper execution of valuable tools are likely to have contributed well to quarterly results.
The company’s strong efforts to bolster customer engagement on its platform on the back of Subscriptions and Milestone products might get reflected in the soon to-be-reported quarter’s results.
Further, its vertical launches and strong focus on technological advancements are likely to have remained tailwinds.
Also, rising investment in brand and marketing is expected to have driven its momentum across large businesses, and thus might have added strength to quarterly results.
However, rising expenses in sales & marketing as well as research & development are anticipated to have affected the company’s margin expansion in the quarter under review.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Fiverr this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
It has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), at present.
Stocks to Consider
Here are some stocks that you may consider as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.
Avnet (AVT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +9.82% and a Zacks Rank of 1, at present.
CyberArk Software (CYBR - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +37.93% and a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.