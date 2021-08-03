AMETEK (AME) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Rise Y/Y

AMETEK, Inc. ( AME Quick Quote AME - Free Report) has reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.15 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6%. Further, the bottom line rose 37% on a year-over-year basis and 7.5% sequentially. Net sales of $1.39 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 billion. Notably, the top line rose 14% from the previous quarter and 37% year over year. Top-line growth was driven by strong performances of Electronic Instruments Group (“EIG”) and Electromechanical Group (“EMG”) segments in the reported quarter. The company’s operational efficiency has been a major positive in the reported quarter. AMETEK’s proper execution of the four core growth strategies — operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and acquisitions —are expected to continue to aid financial growth in the near and long terms. The AMETEK Growth Model is likely to continue driving the company’s business performance. Segments in Detail EIG (67.4% of total sales): AMETEK generated sales of $933.9 million from the segment, reflecting growth of 44% from the year-ago quarter. This can primarily be attributed to organic growth and positive contributions from acquisitions. EMG (32.6% of sales): The segment generated $452.4 million of sales in the second quarter, which improved 24% on a year-over-year basis. The company witnessed a strong recovery in the margin expansion of the segment. Operating Details
For the second quarter, operating expenses were $1.1 billion, up 36.3% year over year. The figure contracted 40 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter as a percentage of net sales to 77.2%.
Consequently, operating margin was 22.8%, which expanded 40 bps from the year-ago reported figure. Operating margin for EIG contracted 30 bps year over year to 24.3% and the same for EMG expanded 170 bps from the year-ago quarter to 24.9%. Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Jun 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents were $390.6 million, down from $1.1 billion as of Mar 31, 2021.
Inventories amounted to $711.6 million at the end of the second quarter compared with $604.3 million at the end of the prior quarter. Long-term debt was $2.26 billion in the reported quarter, up from $2.25 billion in the prior quarter. The company generated $287 million in cash from operation in the second quarter compared with $284.4 million in the previous quarter. AMETEK generated a free cash flow of $263.5 million in the reported quarter. Guidance
For third-quarter 2021, the company expects sales growth of mid-20% on a year-over-year basis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter sales is pegged at $1.37 billion.
AMETEK expects adjusted earnings of $1.16-$1.18 per share, suggesting year-over-year growth of 15-17%. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at $1.17 per share. For 2021, the company expects year-over-year sales growth of 20%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 sales is pegged at $5.34 billion. The company raised the guidance for adjusted earnings from $4.48-$4.56 per share to $4.62-$4.68, suggesting an increase of 17-18% from that reported in 2020. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is projected at $4.56 per share. Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
AMETEK currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Microchip Technology ( MCHP Quick Quote MCHP - Free Report) , Semtech Corporation ( SMTC Quick Quote SMTC - Free Report) and Agilent Technologies ( A Quick Quote A - Free Report) , each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Long-term earnings growth rates for Microchip, Semtech and Agilent are currently projected at 15.33%, 12.5% and 13%, respectively.
