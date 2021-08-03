Back to top

Image: Bigstock

What's in the Cards for Conduent (CNDT) in Q2 Earnings?

Conduent Incorporated (CNDT - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 05, after market close.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail.

Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conduent’s second-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.5%. The top line is likely to have benefited from strength across Government Payments business, increased volumes and ramp up of new business. Solid client relationships, additional business with existing clients and increased recurring revenues are expected to have acted as other tailwinds.

Improvement in operational metrics and reduction in expenses are likely to have aided the company’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at 16 cents, indicating growth of 33.3% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Conduent this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Conduent has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Conduent Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2021 earnings.

Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

FLEETCOR (FLT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Envestnet (ENV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank #3.


Published in

business-services earnings