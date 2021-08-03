In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Choose a ticker to receive a FREE report - normally $25 each:
Envestnet, Inc (ENV) - free report >>
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) - free report >>
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Envestnet, Inc (ENV) - free report >>
Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) - free report >>
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
What's in the Cards for Conduent (CNDT) in Q2 Earnings?
Conduent Incorporated (CNDT - Free Report) is scheduled to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 05, after market close.
Let’s check out the expectations in detail.
Q2 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Conduent’s second-quarter 2021 revenues is pegged at $1.02 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.5%. The top line is likely to have benefited from strength across Government Payments business, increased volumes and ramp up of new business. Solid client relationships, additional business with existing clients and increased recurring revenues are expected to have acted as other tailwinds.
Improvement in operational metrics and reduction in expenses are likely to have aided the company’s bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for which is pegged at 16 cents, indicating growth of 33.3% year over year.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Conduent this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
Conduent has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Conduent Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Conduent Inc. price-eps-surprise | Conduent Inc. Quote
Stocks to Consider
Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on second-quarter 2021 earnings.
Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +18.71% and a Zacks Rank #2.You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
FLEETCOR (FLT - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank #3.
Envestnet (ENV - Free Report) has an Earnings ESP of +1.54% and a Zacks Rank #3.