Alliant Energy (LNT) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT - Free Report) is slated to release second-quarter 2021 financial results on Aug 5. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.5% in the last reported quarter.
Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the company’s upcoming quarterly results.
Factors to Consider
With the gradual reopening of the economy and rollout of vaccines, the utility’s second-quarter results are likely to reflect benefits from improving Commercial and Industrial demand along with steadiness in the residential space.
The company continues to make technological upgrades, and installs more cost-effective generation as well as electric-distribution projects. This is likely to have reduced operating expenses, thus aiding its upcoming results. Expanding rate base might have acted as another tailwind.
Expectation
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2021 earnings per share is pegged at 54 cents, indicating no change from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.
What Our Model Indicates
Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Alliant Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you see below.
Alliant Energy Corporation Price and EPS Surprise
Alliant Energy Corporation price-eps-surprise | Alliant Energy Corporation Quote
Earnings ESP: Alliant Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Alliant Energy carries a Zacks Rank #3.
Here are some companies worth considering from the same industry, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.68% and a Zacks Rank of 3, currently.
Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
Consolidated Edison Inc (ED - Free Report) is set to release second-quarter 2021 results on Aug 5. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.74% and is presently Zacks #3 Ranked.