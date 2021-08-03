Williams (WMB) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Sales Miss Mark

The Williams Companies, Inc. ( WMB Quick Quote WMB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 27 cents, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Reported earnings were higher than the year-ago bottom line of 25 cents per share. The latest bottom-line result can be attributed to higher-than-expected contributions from its two segments. Adjusted EBITDA from the West and the Northeast G&P units totaled $231 million and $409 million each, ahead of their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate of $228 million and $402 million. However, the results were partially offset by lower-than-anticipated contribution from the Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment. Adjusted EBITDA from the segment summed $648 million, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $669 million. For the quarter ended Jun 30, the company’s revenues of $2.28 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.87%. However, the same increased from the year-ago figure of $1.78 billion. Takeaways Adjusted EBITDA was $1.432 billion in the quarter under review, reflecting an increase of 6% from the level in the corresponding period of 2020. Cash flow from operations totaled $1.06 billion compared with $1.14 billion in the prior-year period. Segmental Analysis Comprising Williams’ massive Transco pipeline system and the Northwest Pipeline, the segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $648 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $617 million. Gains in service revenues, healthy commodity margins and higher natural gas transmission service revenues related to recent expansion projects drove the results. Transmission & Gulf of Mexico: This segment includes gathering and processing assets in the Western region of the United States. It delivered an adjusted EBITDA of $231 million, which is 8.33% lower than $252 million recorded in the year-earlier quarter. Results were impacted by reduced service revenues, indicating slashed gathering volumes, lower Barnett deferred revenue amortization and the absence of a deficiency fee. West: Engaged in natural gas gathering and processing along with the NGL fractionation business in Marcellus and Utica shale regions, the segment generated an adjusted EBITDA of $409 million, up 12.7% from the prior-year quarter’s $363 million. Increased gathering volumes on its Bradford and Marcellus South systems, and higher equity-method investment contributions boosted the results. Northeast G&P: Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet In the reported quarter, total costs and expenses increased 44% to $1.68 billion from $1.17 billion a year ago, primarily due to higher product expenses, operating and maintenance expenses as well as depreciation and amortization expenses. Williams’ total capital expenditure was $460 million in the second quarter, up from $363 million a year ago. As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.2 billion and a long-term debt of $21.1 billion with a debt-to-capitalization of 64.7%. 2021 Guidance The company projects full-year adjusted EBITDA at the upper end of the previously raised guided range of $5.2-$5.4 billion. It reiterates its growth capital spending in the band of $1-$1.2 billion. It expects to generate a positive free cash flow, which will allow it to maintain its financial stability. Zacks Rank & Key Picks Williams currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Matador Resources Company ( MTDR Quick Quote MTDR - Free Report) , Devon Energy Corporation ( DVN Quick Quote DVN - Free Report) and Continental Resources, Inc. ( CLR Quick Quote CLR - Free Report) , each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Williams (WMB) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates, Sales Miss Mark
The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 27 cents, meeting the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Reported earnings were higher than the year-ago bottom line of 25 cents per share.
The latest bottom-line result can be attributed to higher-than-expected contributions from its two segments. Adjusted EBITDA from the West and the Northeast G&P units totaled $231 million and $409 million each, ahead of their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate of $228 million and $402 million.
However, the results were partially offset by lower-than-anticipated contribution from the Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment. Adjusted EBITDA from the segment summed $648 million, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $669 million.
For the quarter ended Jun 30, the company’s revenues of $2.28 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.87%. However, the same increased from the year-ago figure of $1.78 billion.
Takeaways
Adjusted EBITDA was $1.432 billion in the quarter under review, reflecting an increase of 6% from the level in the corresponding period of 2020. Cash flow from operations totaled $1.06 billion compared with $1.14 billion in the prior-year period.
Williams Companies, Inc. The Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Williams Companies, Inc. The price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Williams Companies, Inc. The Quote
Segmental Analysis
Transmission & Gulf of Mexico: Comprising Williams’ massive Transco pipeline system and the Northwest Pipeline, the segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $648 million, higher than the year-ago quarter’s $617 million. Gains in service revenues, healthy commodity margins and higher natural gas transmission service revenues related to recent expansion projects drove the results.
West: This segment includes gathering and processing assets in the Western region of the United States. It delivered an adjusted EBITDA of $231 million, which is 8.33% lower than $252 million recorded in the year-earlier quarter. Results were impacted by reduced service revenues, indicating slashed gathering volumes, lower Barnett deferred revenue amortization and the absence of a deficiency fee.
Northeast G&P: Engaged in natural gas gathering and processing along with the NGL fractionation business in Marcellus and Utica shale regions, the segment generated an adjusted EBITDA of $409 million, up 12.7% from the prior-year quarter’s $363 million. Increased gathering volumes on its Bradford and Marcellus South systems, and higher equity-method investment contributions boosted the results.
Costs, Capex & Balance Sheet
In the reported quarter, total costs and expenses increased 44% to $1.68 billion from $1.17 billion a year ago, primarily due to higher product expenses, operating and maintenance expenses as well as depreciation and amortization expenses.
Williams’ total capital expenditure was $460 million in the second quarter, up from $363 million a year ago. As of Jun 30, 2021, the company had cash and cash equivalents worth $1.2 billion and a long-term debt of $21.1 billion with a debt-to-capitalization of 64.7%.
2021 Guidance
The company projects full-year adjusted EBITDA at the upper end of the previously raised guided range of $5.2-$5.4 billion. It reiterates its growth capital spending in the band of $1-$1.2 billion. It expects to generate a positive free cash flow, which will allow it to maintain its financial stability.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Williams currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) , Devon Energy Corporation (DVN - Free Report) and Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR - Free Report) , each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.