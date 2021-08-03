We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cisco Systems (CSCO - Free Report) closed at $56.25, marking a +1.44% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.82%.
Coming into today, shares of the seller of routers, switches, software and services had gained 3.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.98%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CSCO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 18, 2021. On that day, CSCO is projected to report earnings of $0.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.04 billion, up 7.28% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CSCO should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. CSCO is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, CSCO is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.37. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.02.
Also, we should mention that CSCO has a PEG ratio of 2.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CSCO's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.28 as of yesterday's close.
The Computer - Networking industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 248, putting it in the bottom 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.